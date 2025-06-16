Israel launched a massive preemptive military offensive against Iran last week, striking nuclear facilities and killing senior Iranian commanders.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it an operation to prevent an imminent nuclear threat. More than 200 Israeli Air Force fighter jets conducted coordinated strikes on some 100 targets across Iran, dropping 330-plus munitions in the operation dubbed “Rising Lion.”

Ben-Gurion International Airport has been closed “until further notice” after Israel launched strikes against Iran. Israel closed its major airport after it expected a significant Iranian response, including drone and missile strikes.

Among the dozens of flights affected by Ben Gurion airport closures, at least 32 flights from the United States and Europe were diverted to Cyprus. Many others were directed to Rome, Dubai and Greece.

The airport says on its website: “Due to the current special security situation, all flights to and from Ben Gurion Airport (LLBG) are cancelled until further notice.” More than 40,000 tourists are stranded in Israel as most of the airports are closed.

Instead of planning day trips to Jerusalem’s Old City or exploring Tel Aviv’s beaches, foreign visitors are now jolted awake by air raid sirens, forced to rush into bomb shelters, and frantically checking travel sites for alternate escape routes. From historic hotels to modern resorts, shelters are now the most visited rooms. Museums are closed, shops have shuttered and access to Jerusalem’s Old City has been cut off to non-residents.