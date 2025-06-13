Israel has completely destroyed an airport in Iran amid a fresh round of air strikes.

The Israeli Air Force on Friday struck and destroyed the airport in Tabriz, Iran, as part of a new wave of Israeli strikes on Iranian targets. Reports from within Iran described a series of fresh explosions around the Shahid Fakouri military base and Tabriz International Airport, with additional damage reported along the nearby railway lines serving the airport.

Videos shared on social media shows a large plume of black thick smoke coming from the airport in Iran. Israeli strikes have hit more than 100 major targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities and missile sites, and killed senior military commanders and scientists in what Tehran said was a “declaration of war”.

Blasts were reported on Friday with fears that the Israeli attack could prompt a wider regional conflict and stoke tensions globally. Israel shuttered diplomatic missions and airlines diverted flights in the wider Middle East.

Israel’s attack drew widespread condemnation in the region, including from Saudi Arabia, and there were calls from western governments including the UK for de-escalation. Among the locations hit was the Natanz nuclear facility, one of Iran’s key sites for uranium enrichment. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that the enrichment plant had been hit and added later that the Iranian authorities had not detected any increased radiation levels at the site.

Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said the attack, which it is calling Rising Lion, was aimed at “rolling back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival” and that it would take “many days”. Later, in comments that suggest the operation and Iranian retaliation could be long and difficult, Netanyahu said: “Israeli citizens may have to remain in sheltered areas for lengthy periods of time.”