Fire broke out in a 67-storey Dubai tower block in the Marina area last night seeing thousands of residents evacuated.

A Dubai tower block containing thousands of people was evacuated after a dramatic fire broke out on Friday night (June 13). The blaze, in a 67-storey residential building in the Marina area, was in danger of spreading to nearby towers, officials said.

However, Dubai Civil Defence teams safely put out the fire - as well as moving thousands of residents to safety in the early hours, as they sought to bring the blaze under control.

Officials said the fire was put out within six hours, with no reported injuries, as medical teams were sent to the scene to provide any medical care - including mental health support for those affected.

“At around 1.30am (Saturday, June 14), the fire started to slow down. It has been burning for the past two hours. Plenty of debris has been falling," a resident from a nearby building told Gulf News. "It looks like the Civil Defence is getting the fire under control,” they added.

At 1.44am, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) said all residents had been successfully moved form the building as efforts to contain the fire continued.

Then, at 2.21am, the DMO said 3,820 residents from 764 apartments had been taken out of the building safely, with Civil Defence teams continuing to tackle the flames.

Dubai Tram services temporarily suspended

Meanwhile, this morning, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced tram services between Dubai Marina Station (No 5) and Palm Jumeirah Station (No 9) would be suspended following the fire.

The RTA said it took the 'precautionary measure' to ensure the safety of passengers and staff, with replacement shuttle bus services in place.

The RTA added services would resume once safety checks had been carried out, saying: "The safety of our passengers and operations is our top priority. We are working closely with emergency services and relevant authorities to monitor the situation and resume full services as soon as it is deemed safe."