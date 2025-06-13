It’s the viral chocolate sensation of the year, but now the Food Standards Agency are warning Dubai chocolate could pose a health risk.

Dubai-style chocolate lovers are being warned over incorrect labelling on some products - which could put their lives in danger. The treat - which features a sweet cream filling made with pistachios, tahini and kadayif - has become a taste trend among foodies in the UK.

However, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) is warning shoppers to be alert when buying imported products as they may not have a full list of ingredients, or allergen labelling. The FSA says it is now working with businesses, importers and consumers over "concerns about some imported Dubai-style chocolate being sold in the UK, which may pose a risk to individuals with food allergies".

"Some imported Dubai-style chocolate products may not be intended for sale in the UK and could lack a full ingredients list or allergen labelling," the agency said. "By law, labels must list all ingredients and clearly highlight any of the 14 regulated allergens. Products that should not have been imported for sale may not meet the UK's high food safety standards.

"While most Dubai-style chocolate available in UK shops is safe, working with local authorities, we have identified a number of products that pose a health risk to consumers with allergies. Some of these products may also contain additives and colours which aren’t allowed on the UK market. "In each case the FSA is working with the Local Authority to ensure follow-up action is taken to protect consumers."

Dubai-style chocolate products are often expensive, when compared to regular chocolate bars and treats, so retailers may be looking for ways to buy-in cheaper goods - which don't carry the correct labels.

"Everybody should be able to trust that the food they buy is safe and what it says it is," the FSA went on. "That’s why the FSA has taken action on these imported products and has shared concerns with businesses and industry groups so they can be removed from shelves and online marketplaces."

Dubai chocolate has become a viral sensation recently, but the FSA has warned not all of it is safe to eat | AFP via Getty Images

Food safety labels

"There are things you can look out for to check whether a product is intended for sale here," the FSA said. By law, products made to UK standards should have labels in English containing the following information:

the name of the Food (e.g. milk Chocolate with pistachio paste filling)

a list of ingredients, with allergens emphasised

the weight of the Food in grams

a best before or use by date

the name and address of the UK or EU business responsible for the product information

If the Food is not from the UK or EU, the name and address of the importer must be included

Professor Robin May, chief scientific advisor to the FSA, said: "The vast majority of food in the UK is safe, but some imported Dubai-style chocolate products don’t meet our standards and could be a food safety risk, especially for consumers with allergies. If you are looking to buy Dubai-style chocolate, we advise sticking with trusted retailers, like the ones you’d use for your weekly shop, as products are more likely to be made for UK consumers and so are safe to eat.

"As it’s difficult for consumers to tell the difference between products made for the UK and those that aren’t, if you have a food allergy or intolerance, we advise that you do not buy the product unless you’re certain it’s intended for sale here. UK law requires food labels to highlight any of 14 allergens present in the product, but some imported products may not do this. You can find more information on food.gov.uk."

The FSA urged anyone who has concerns about chocolate they see on sale not to buy it, and to report it to their local authority. "We are working closely with local authorities to make sure that any unsafe products are removed from sale as swiftly as possible," Prof May added.

For more information on food allergies and what to look out for, visit food.gov.uk.