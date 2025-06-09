In a blow to dark chocolate lovers, Cadbury has announced it has axed one of its popular treats to the dismay of fans.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dark chocolate lovers have crumbled in disbelief after sweet treat maker Cadbury revealed it had axed a favourite biscuit treat. The chocolate firm has confirmed Bournville fingers have been discontinued after five years on shelves.

Bournville fingers are an adaptation of the popular dark chocolate bite, covering a crispy biscuit. Launched in 2020, the snack had proved popular with fans of the darker variety of chocolate, sitting alongside milk, white and caramel varieties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now, Cadbury owner Mondelez International has confirmed the treat will be disappearing from stores in the UK. "We continuously adapt our product range to ensure it meets changing tastes whilst supporting growth for our customers and our business," a spokesperson said.

Cadbury has revealed it had axed Bournville fingers | Cadbury

"Our Cadbury Bournville Fingers were discontinued this year. However, we still have plenty of other delicious products for consumers to enjoy, such as our Cadbury Bournville Giant Dark Buttons and our classic Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Fingers."

The chocolate biscuit was popular among snack fans, with a 4.5 out of 5 rating on the official Cadbury store on Amazon. Reviews included one buyer saying: "Absolutely lovely flavour, I suggest you hide them in the fridge so no one else can get to them, before you."

Another said they were an unexpected treat after they hit stores in the US, adding: "These have been my favourite since I was a little girl in England. I'm so happy to be able to get them over here now. They're crunchy with chocolate coating - it's easy to eat half a box without realizing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bournville fingers were also initially popular among vegans, as they do not contain dairy, making them a staple vegan treat - but that came to a halt last year, when milk appeared on the ingredients list.

The news comes after Cadbury confirmed it would not be bringing back the Spira bar, which was discontinued in 2005. A spokesperson told Sky News: "Our Spira bars were discontinued several years ago but we still have plenty of other delicious sharing bags for consumers to choose from."