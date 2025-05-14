It’s been almost 20 years since this Cadbury chocolate bar was discontinued in the UK - but now it’s back and fans are overjoyed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fan-favourite chocolate looks to have been brought back in a relief to snack fans. The Cadbury Dairy Milk Slices Shortcake Biscuit bar has been spotted on UK shelves - and fans are overjoyed.

Lovers of the luxurious treat previously created a Facebook page dedicated to their favourite chocolate charm, which was discontinued around 2008. However, eagle-eyed shoppers have now spotted it on shelves at discount store, B&M.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cadbury Dairy Milk Slices Shortcake Biscuit hails from Australia, and was available in the UK in the early 2000s, but disappeared in the late noughties.

As news of its return spread, chocolate fans reacted with surprise and excitement, with one saying: "I used to love this one in the early 2000s! I missed it so much", while another crudely called the bars "the s**t" and said they were "off to B&M".

Another added: "They did this years ago, like 20+? And I’ve waited for it to come back." And one chocolate lover said they "dream about this chocolate".

The Cadbury Dairy Milk Slices Shortcake Biscuit bar has been spotted on UK shelves - and fans are overjoyed | Cadbury

Cadbury Australia says the block is a limited edition offer made with sustainably-sourced cocoa for the milk chocolate and shortcake biscuit pieces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Cadbury have taken inspiration from iconic Australian bakery slices and recreated them for family and friends to share in Cadbury blocks," the firm's Australian site said. “Made with delicious Cadbury Chocolate each Cadbury Slices block is a unique eat experience, with different flavours and textures."

News of the Cadbury Dairy Milk Slices Shortcake Biscuit bar comeback follows the arrival of yet more Cadbury delights spotted in the UK. Two Australian imports - variations on a UK chocolate favourite - have also hit stores over here.

Sweet-toothed shoppers are being treated to both the Dream Raspberry and Cola Fizz flavours of Cadbury's Marvellous Creations. The flavours are usually reserved for foodies Down Under, but in recent weeks, UK chocoholics have been delighted to find them on shelves at B&M.

Before Marvellous Creations became popular in the UK, they were already a firm favourite with our Australian cousins, who also got to enjoy the different varieties. And now they are here, and have been warmly welcomed by lovers of the snack in Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, anyone looking to bag the snacks has been warned they may not hit B&M shelves at the same time - with some being forced to wait, while smaller stores may not get them at all.

The Raspberry Dream bar features raspberry-flavoured candy chips, raspberry jellies and popping candy, all wrapped in creamy white chocolate. Meanwhile the Cola Fizz variation includes cola-flavoured jellies, fizzy candy chips and popping candy.

"That's my fave chocolate bar and I love cola-flavoured things so I bet I'd love that," said one foodie online, while another said they would put the different varieties to the test, pitting "the UK version vs the Australian version".

"That Dream bar with raspberry chunks sounds naughty," said another choc fan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, some are not quite so excited by the news - or the flavour potential, with one saying: "Okay, this needs to be tried, because cola and chocolate I'm not sure."

And another hit out at the entire Marvellous Creations brand, saying: "(I) might get stick for this but Marvellous Creations is probably the worst thing Dairy Milk have ever come out with."