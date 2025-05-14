Anyone on a diet, look away now. A new flavour of KitKat is now available in the UK with fans saying, “it’s like the universe doesn’t want me to be thin".

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two iconic chocolate brands have joined forces for a new flavour - and foodies are excited. Choc fans are keen to get their hands on the new Rolo-flavoured KitKat Chunky, which has now hit UK shelves.

The KitKat - made up of chocolate-covered wafer 'fingers' - were first introduced by Rowntree's in the late 1930s. KitKats are now part of the Nestle family and have seen a number of innovations and flavours in the intervening years - including the introduction of the Chunky, a thicker single bar, in 1999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the brand - famous for its 'have a break, have a KitKat' advertising slogan - has joined forces with another legendary brand, Rolo, for the new creation. Rolo - a round, chocolate-covered caramel chew - is famed for its own gimmick, which said you only gave your last one to someone you loved.

The KitKat Chunky Rolo is the latest iteration of the popular sweet treat | Nestle

And news of the collab has excited snack fans after pictures started emerging of the treat on supermarket shelves. One said: "These Rolo KitKats are amazing."

One foreign-based chocoholic even went as far as saying they were "flying to the UK solely for your snacks", while a third said they were "far too obsessed with chunky KitKats for my own good". "It’s like the universe doesn’t want me to be thin," they added.

The bars are available via World Snacks UK, who are selling the 48g bars at a price of £2.75 each, describing them as "just the 'break' you deserve".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Kit Kat Chunky Rolo is filled with rich and delectable chocolate, along with silky golden caramel," the site added. "It's a match made in heaven. This Kit Kat Chunky offers a hefty size; you'll have to open extra wide for a bite. Discover an indulgent layer of milk chocolate, crispy wafers and a filling of the famous Rolo caramel."

The description said the bars feature "the perfect balance of deeply delicious flavours" that "you won't want to miss”. “Ideal for lovers of caramel, this chocolate bar just might make the cut into your regular chocolate rotation," it added.

Other flavours of KitKat Chunky available include KitKat pink lemonade, KitKat Neapolitan, KitKat Lemon Crisp and KitKat Birthday Cake.