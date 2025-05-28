An Australian version of a UK classic chocolate bar has hit shelves and sweet-toothed shoppers can’t wait to get their hands on it.

Chocolate lovers are out in force after an unusual take on a popular snack was spotted on shelves at a UK store. Sweet-toothed sugar seekers are hunting down a rare Australian version of the classic Picnic bar.

The treat - which adds chocolate cookie pieces to the classic Picnic make-up of caramel, peanuts, crispy cereal and raisins - was snapped by an eagle-eyed eater at a B&M store.

It was launched down under earlier this year and is now being sought out by those keen to try the new variation, which is described by the makers as the "perfect snack for peanut lovers and cookie fans alike".

After it hit the shelves in Australia, food fans were quick to praise the "mouthwatering combination of sweet and salty textures" promised by the promotional hype, with various chocoholics describing it as "delightful" and "delicious".

Now, UK treat seekers are heading down to their local B&M store in the hope of landing one for the bargain price of £1. Online shoppers can find them at Candy Mail UK, an international retailer which specialises in imported sweets - but they come with a price tag of £2.49, excluding postage.

Meanwhile, a more traditional snack has also returned to the UK - almost two decades after it was discontinued. Treat lovers have spotted Cadbury Dairy Milk Shortcake Milk Biscuit bars - also on the shelves at B&M.

The fan favourite was discontinued in 2008, but seems to have been imported by the retailer, as maker Mondelez International told MailOnline there were no plans to reintroduce the bar to the UK market.

"We discontinued the similar Cadbury Dairy Milk Shortcake Biscuit bar in the UK in 2008 and we have no current plans to bring the product back," they said.