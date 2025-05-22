It’s the comeback chocolate fans have been waiting for - Maltesers White Chocolate are set to return as Mars Wrigley confirms release date.

For fans of Maltesers White Chocolate, the wait is finally over as the previously axed sweet treat is set to make a comeback. After huge public demand Mars Wrigley has now announced the date they will return to UK shelves following a decade-long hiatus.

According to the makers of Maltesers, white chocolate is growing in popularity. Coupled with comments from fans including; “Bring back white Maltesers ” and “we’re all crazy about Maltesers at our house! Have you thought about doing a white chocolate version?”, it seems now is the perfect time to relaunch the much-loved choc.

Mars Wrigley has decided to bring back the deliciously creamy, crunchy combo after originally launching it in 2003. Maltesers White Chocolate first burst onto the scene in 2003 and quickly became a fan favourite.

However, they came off shelves in 2014 and since then, fans have been demanding the delectable treat make a return with multiple petitions appearing online. Now, Mars Wrigley has listened and made their pleas a reality.

A spokesperson from Mars Wrigley said: “We’re delighted to bring Maltesers White Chocolate back for the passionate fans who have been anticipating their return for years! Maltesers is all about encouraging people to look on the light side of life and so definitely try them if you’ve not done so before.”

And the return of the new product, which promises to “tantalisingly tease tastebuds with its combination of the classic Maltesers crunchy centre that consumers know and love, and a delicious thin layer of white chocolate” is imminent. The crowd-pleaser will be hitting shelves from June 16 in treat bag, single and sharing bag sizes.

After rumours began to swirl about the potential return of the white chocolate version of Maltesers, fans were overjoyed at the prospect, with one writing: "These were my favourite back in day. I was only taking about them the other day as well. Will definitely be stocking up on these."

Another added: "This (had) better be real. I've wanted these bad boys to make a comeback for so long! Remember when they used to do the buckets of them!", while a third wrote: "Please don't let this be a tease!"

Others called the news "exciting", with one hoping "they taste the same" adding how they "should never have even been discontinued".

In a recent statement to Sky News, a Mars Wrigley spokesperson hinted at the potential return, saying: "We're always listening to the fans of our chocolate and fruity treats, which is why we're constantly innovating our ranges.

"While White Chocolate Maltesers aren't currently on shelves, we're pleased to offer many delicious alternatives such as M&M's, and of course, our original Maltesers. We've always got an ear to the ground and recognise the enduring love for old favourites, so stay tuned for some epic comebacks that could be happening soon. Watch this space!"

So it looks like, for some, dreams really do come true.