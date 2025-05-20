Sweet-treat makers, Mars Wrigley, have told fans to “stay tuned for some epic comebacks” with rumours one old favourite could be returning to the UK.

White chocolate fans rejoice - a favourite of the genre could soon be back on UK shelves. Sweet maker Mars Wrigley has teased "some epic comebacks" - with sweet-toothed speculators claiming White Maltesers are among treats set to return.

The white chocolate snack was originally launched in 2003 but were discontinued 11 years later with the brand citing low sales. It left fans of the variation heartbroken, with desperate snackers even launching a petition calling for their return in 2017.

Now, more than a decade after their disappearance, social media food influencer johns_snackreviews claims white Maltesers are coming back. "White Maltesers are back! Coming soon to the UK!," he wrote.

"After being discontinued from 2014, they're back after huge public demand. Expected mid-June, start of July release. NB: dates might not be 100% accurate. Unsure which shop will have them first, but they'll be in all shops eventually."

And chocolate lovers were overjoyed at the news, with one writing: "These were my favourite back in day. I was only taking about them the other day as well. Will definitely be stocking up on these."

Another added: "This (had) better be real. I've wanted these bad boys to make a comeback for so long! Remember when they used to do the buckets of them!", while a third wrote: "Please don't let this be a tease!"

Others called the news "exciting", with one hoping "they taste the same" adding how they "should never have even been discontinued".

Recently, having been asked about white Maltesers by Sky News, a Mars Wrigley spokesperson hinted at a potential return, saying: "We're always listening to the fans of our chocolate and fruity treats, which is why we're constantly innovating our ranges.

"While White Chocolate Maltesers aren't currently on shelves, we're pleased to offer many delicious alternatives such as M&M's, and of course, our original Maltesers. We've always got an ear to the ground and recognise the enduring love for old favourites, so stay tuned for some epic comebacks that could be happening soon. Watch this space!"