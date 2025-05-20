Iconic treats Brits most want to see return including Caramac, Spangles and White Maltesers
UK food fans’ favourite snacks from yesteryear - from the sweet treats of our childhood to the guilty pleasures of advanced years - have been identified in a new online analysis. And it was the humble Caramac which topped the list for most of the nation’s nibblers.
The caramel bar, which was on sale for more than six decades before being discontinued in 2023 (though it was briefly brought back in summer 2024), receives more than 15,600 online searches each month as hungry hunters endeavour to track down their favourite treat after its disappearance from shelves.
In second place among determined digital dessert finders were Calippo Shots - the tiny ice balls that came in a variety of flavours - which are still searched more than 15,500 times a month, despite being axed in 2020. The Mars Delight - a variation of the classic bar - which was removed from shelves in 2008, is in third, with more than 11,100 searches each month.
Promotional products firm Pens.com analysed search volumes for more than 30 discontinued sweet and savoury snacks to produce the rankings.
The top 10 treats Brits want back
- Caramac: 15,681 searches
- Calippo Shots: 15,593
- Mars Delight: 11,123
- Mars Planets: 7,984
- Spangles: 4,158
- Animal Bar: 3,682
- White Maltesers: 3,676
- Topic: 3,623
- Vice Versas: 2,102
- Dream: 2,027
Changes to product ranges are not uncommon, as makers analyse sales data and customer feedback to prioritise the most popular - and most profitable - products they offer.
But the changes are not always popular, with the dropping of some delights even prompting parliamentary petitions from disappointed foodies.
When Lipton announced they were scrapping their peach iced tea, social media erupted in protest - even though it was simply an April Fool’s Day joke. For others, the loss of their favourite snack is all too real - leaving a lasting longing in the mouth.
