Remember this cake sold in the 60s, 70s and 80s? Well, it’s making a comeback for VE Day...

Children of the 80s rejoice - a cake favourite from 40 years ago has returned to stores! Marks and Spencer has brought back the Choc-O-Sandwich Cake - last seen on the chain's shelves in 1985. M&S confirmed it has brought back the snack as part of events to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, in May 1945.

Choc-O-Sandwich Cakes are made up of two layers of Victoria sponge, with strawberry jam and buttercream, and if that wasn't enough to get your sweet tooth aching, the whole thing is then covered in chocolate.

In a nod to nostalgia, packaging in stores will feature the chain's former St Michael branding, the name used by M&S between 1927 and 2000, as well as a symbol giving the price as two shillings - although hungry punters will still have to pay more than that in real money, sadly, with the price tag sitting at £12.

"We're bringing back an iconic cake recipe inspired by our archive, last sold 40 years ago, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day," an M&S spokesperson said. Our Choc-O-Sandwich Cake is made with two layers of fluffy Victoria sponge cake with a layer of strawberry jam and buttercream, coated in chocolate. It comes in a bespoke VE Day-inspired vintage design."

Marks and Spencer has brought back the Choc-O-Sandwich Cake - last seen on the chain's shelves in 1985 | M&S

Sharry Carmond, marketing director for M&S Food, gave some advice to chocoholics planning on getting their teeth stuck into the treat, saying: "The chocolate on this cake is so thick, the best advice is to heat a knife before trying to cut it."

She said the return came after food experts at M&S "stumbled across a forgotten gem from the 1960s", and added: "M&S has always been a key part of British celebrations and this cake was sold as a teatime treat during a time when ingredients like sugar and butter were finally becoming widely available again, following years of wartime rationing.

"Back in 1945, cakes were frugal and fruit-based, using vine fruits for sweetness. But by the early 60s, the Choc-O-Sandwich was a symbol of indulgence – real butter, chocolate coating, and proudly carrying the St Michael brand as a mark of M&S quality."

She went on: "Fast forward to today: we’ve reimagined that classic. Our new Choc-O-Sandwich Cake features an all-butter Victoria sponge, filled with strawberry jam and Madagascan vanilla clotted cream buttercream, all covered in M&S milk chocolate."

The retailer said 5% of all sales of the Choc-O-Sandwich Cake will be donated to the Royal British Legion as part of the VE Day commemorations. However, instructions on the cake say they are not suitable for freezing - so you'll just have to eat them while you can get them!

M&S' venture into the archives is the latest in a string of retro returns in UK supermarkets. In recent months, shoppers have seen the return of the likes of Opal Fruits Ice Creams, McVitie's Iced Gems, and Cadbury Caramel Layers of Joy, prompting delight from sweet lovers.