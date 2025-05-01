Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Retro ice lollies, popular in the 80s and 90s, have returned to one UK supermarket, but for a limited time only.

Ice cream fans enjoying the recent hot weather have been delighted to discover the return of an all-time favourite to supermarket freezers - Opal Fruits Ice Lollies. The lollies were an offshoot of sweets of the same name which were popular in the 1980s and 90s, before they were rebranded, Starburst.

Now, the lollies have returned - with eagle-eyed shoppers spotting them in the freezers at cold food giant, Iceland - and they can't get enough of them as temperatures soar across the UK.

In a post on social media, one fan exclaimed, “Opal Fruits Ice Lollies spotted at Iceland!”, with the post racking up nearly 300 likes and a flood of comments from fellow Opal Fruit devotees.

Limited edition retro Opal Fruits Ice Lollies have gone on sale at Iceland

“Opal Fruits – made to make your eyes water,” said one, reciting a variation of the sweets' slogan in 80s advertising campaigns - “Made to make your mouth water”.

The brand is the latest to be welcomed back to UK supermarket freezers by nostalgic shoppers, along with the likes of Rainbow Drops Ice Lollies, a variation of the pre-WWII sweets.

“I used to love Rainbow Drops,” one shopper gushed, while another hailed the treat as a “game changer”.

As well as more traditional names, Iceland has also welcomed a frozen adaptation of modern classic, Fruittella, in the shape of lemon and raspberry flavoured lollies. They are available for £2.50 a box, or you can snap up three for £6 as part of a deal.

April was the sunniest on record for the UK, with unusually warm temperatures and dry weather setting the stage for a scorching start to May. Provisional Met Office figures show the country recorded its brightest April since records began in 1910, with England seeing its sunniest ever, and the other home nations their second sunniest.

It was also the UK’s third warmest April on record, with a mean temperature of 9.6C – 1.7C above the long-term average. The Met Office said high pressure over the UK for much of the month led to cloud-free skies, strong sunshine and below-average rainfall.

Meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “The sun is as strong at this time of year as it is in August. “Under high pressure, the air tends to sink, get compressed, and warm up – so it’s fair to say this latest period of very warm weather has been ‘home-grown’.”

Other retro snacks which have returned to shelves include the little sweet biscuit favourite, McVitie’s Iced Gems, and Cadbury Caramel Layers of Joy, which are back at Asda. Meanwhile, Australian favourite Tim Tams have also recently reached UK shores.