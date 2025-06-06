Tesco launches luxury Godiva Dubai-style chocolate: Premium pistachio treat available for limited time only
Jumping on the UK’s current frenzy over Dubai chocolate, a new bar has hit supermarket shelves promising a “taste of luxury that’s within reach for more consumers”. Tesco has just launched Godiva Pistachio & Kadayif Chocolate but it’s available for a limited time only.
Customers are being encouraged to “run”, not walk, to branches of the budget-friendly store to pick up a bar of the delicious new creation by the premium chocolate brand. Since its founding in Brussels nearly 100 years ago, Godiva’s obsession for chocolate has remained at the heart of the brand and they say that’s no different for its latest Dubai-style chocolate bar.
Described as “where Middle Eastern tradition and flavours meet Godiva’s artistry” the bar is said to reveal the perfect blend of Kadayif pastry, pistachio, and chocolate. Capturing the harmonious, delicate balance of rich flavours and textures, crunchy pistachios and crispy Kadayif pieces are wrapped in luxuriously smooth milk chocolate for “a treat that’s both satisfying and irresistible”.
While the brand’s original Dubai-style chocolate bar - the handcrafted Godiva Premium Dubai Chocolate with Crispy Pistachio & Kadayif Filling bar - is available exclusively at Harrods, Selfridges, and the Covent Garden flagship store priced at £24.95, this limited-edition release with Tesco introduces a new and more accessible version.
Reimagined for broader appeal, the new edition bar retains its signature indulgence but is priced at £10 – or £7.95 for Clubcard holders. For just two weeks, it will be available in 360 Tesco stores nationwide.
Isabella Rogers, Chief Marketing Officer at Godiva said: “Inspired by the viral Dubai-style chocolate trend, our new Godiva Crispy Kadayif & Pistachio Chocolate offers an effortless way for more people to experience our premium take on this indulgent sensation for a limited time only on the high street.
From the signature Godiva milk chocolate couverture to the delicate crunch of pistachios and crisp golden Kadayif, it’s a true feast for the senses - designed for those who may not make it to our Covent Garden boutique, but still want a taste of luxury.”
:: Godiva Pistachio & Kadayif Chocolate is available in Tesco stores nationwide until June 17.
