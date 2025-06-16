Israel launched strikes against targets in Iran last week - causing holidaymakers in the likes of Egypt, Cyprus and Dubai to become concerned.

Iran has fired around 100 drones in response. An Israeli military official said it has intercepted many of these but that some are still Israel-bound.

Though Israel directly borders Egypt, most of the country’s major cities and tourist destinations are a substantial distance away, and so Egypt has avoided much of the Israel-Gaza conflict. Sharm el-Sheikh is the closest destination, though it is still over two-and-a-half hours’ drive away from the nearest border town and over five hours away by road from the area around the Gaza border. Cairo, Alexandria, Hurghada and Luxor are even further away.

Airlines, including Air India, Emirates and Qatar Airways, diverted their flights last minute after the conflict between Israel and Iran escalated. Cairo Airport has seen a handful of cancellations, while some of its arrivals and many of its departures have been severely delayed, data from FlightRadar shows.

Sharm el-Sheikh airport appeared to be less affected, although many of its departures Friday morning were delayed. The FCDO has updated its travel advice for Egypt on Friday, 13 June, concerning the conflict between Iran and Israel.

It says: “Ongoing hostilities in the region and between Israel and Iran could escalate quickly and pose security risks for the wider region. There are reports of military debris falling in various locations. Travel disruptions, including flight cancellations and airspace closures may occur. Demonstrations and protest activity may take place.”

It added that travellers should monitor local and international media for the latest information and be vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities. The FCDO also said that the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority has directed all airlines and travel companies to ensure that any passengers arriving in Egypt between 12 and 16 June have a confirmed return ticket.

“Travellers who are unable to demonstrate this are liable to be refused entry into the country,” it added. The FCDO advises against travel in certain areas of Egypt. It advises against all travel to within 20km of the Egypt-Libya border and all travel to the North Sinai Governorate. The FCDO also advises against all but essential travel to:

The town of El Salloum

The northern part of the South Sinai Governorate, beyond the St Catherine-Nuweibaa road, except for the coastal areas along the west and east of the peninsula.

The Ismailiyah Governorate east of the Suez Canal.

The area west of the Nile Valley and Nile Delta regions, except for a list of areas that can be found here.

The Hala’ib Triangle and the Bir Tawil Trapezoid.

It does not warn against travel to any of the main tourist destinations in Egypt, including Cairo, Luxor, Aswan, Alexandria and the two Red Sea resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada. The FCDO also warns that “international borders in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs) could close at short notice, including the Taba border crossing between Israel and Egypt”.

If you are flying to Egypt it is advised to check with your airline before travel. If you are concerned about friends or family, or need support from the UK government, call the British Embassy in Cairo. Telephone: + 20 (0)2 2791 6000. If you have technical difficulties using this number, call +44 1767 667 600 (UK number).