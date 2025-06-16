The Foreign Office has issued a new red travel alert for Israel.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain has advised against all travel to Israel amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, which has seen deadly strikes traded between the two countries. The Foreign Office updated its travel advice on Saturday to say that it now advises against travel to anywhere in Israel, where attacks have left at least 10 people dead as sent millions rushing to bomb shelters.

The red alert now puts Israel on the same level as Iran, where travel to anywhere in the country is advised against. The Foreign Office said: “Iran has launched multiple rounds of missile and drone attacks against Israel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On 13 June, a nationwide state of emergency was declared in Israel. This followed Israeli strikes against nuclear and military facilities in Iran. Israeli airspace remains closed.”

The Foreign Office has issued a new red travel alert for Israel. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

“We recognise this is a fast-moving situation that poses significant risks. The situation has the potential to deteriorate further, quickly and without warning. The current situation has disrupted air links out of the country and may disrupt road links.”

The conflict has caused mass flight diversions across Middle East airspace and shut down Tel Aviv’s airport, as well as Ben Gurion Airport. This has left more than 40,000 tourists stranded in Israel.

Airlines have halted flights to and from Tel Aviv, with reports of people killed in an Iranian strike on Bat Yam, which is just south of the city. Israeli commercial airlines have been moving their planes out of the country, as part of a reported contingency plan in case they are targeted in any upcoming attacks.