As tensions escalate in the Middle East, concerns have risen surrounding the safety of travel to holiday hotspot Turkey.

The Foreign Office (FCDO) considers Turkey’s main tourist areas generally safe to travel to, but regional travel guidance has been issued to reflect ongoing hostilities. Israel first launched missiles at Iran on Friday (13 June), saying it was targeting its nuclear and military infrastructure in a “pre-emptive” move to stop the country from developing a weapon. Iran’s retaliatory strikes have since heightened fears that the conflict could spill into the wider region.

Turkey, a popular summer holiday destination with British travellers, shares some of its eastern border with Iran, and travellers with trips booked may be questioning whether to holiday there. Tourist resorts and cities in Turkey, including Antalya, Bodrum and Cappadocia, are generally considered safe to travel to.

However, the FCDO advises against all travel to within 10km of Turkey’s border with Syria due to “fighting and a heightened risk of terrorism”. It adds: “Due to the ongoing conflict in Syria, roads in Hatay Province leading towards the border may be closed at short notice.”

Outside of this area, travellers are warned to remain aware of their surroundings as “terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Turkey”. The Foreign Office says that regional events in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories have “led to heightened tensions” across Turkey. Tourists should avoid “all demonstrations” connected to the conflict in major cities – particularly Israeli diplomatic missions in Ankara and Istanbul.

Are flights to Turkey cancelled?

As of 16 June, Turkey’s main tourist airports appear to be operating largely as usual, and both Istanbul Airport and Antalya Airport have frequent arrivals and departures scheduled. However, cancellations continue for flights to and from Turkey to destinations including Baghdad, Beirut, Erbil, Isfahan, Mashhad, Shiraz and Tehran.

The Foreign Office has not issued new advice warning against travel to Turkey. So it is still safe to travel to the destination.