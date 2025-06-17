The Foreign Office has issued new travel warnings for multiple countries.

The warnings come as the conflict between Israel and Iran escalates. Israel struck Iran’s state-run television station during a live broadcast on Monday, forcing a reporter to run off camera following an explosion, after Iran fired a new wave of missiles at Israel that killed at least eight people.

In other developments, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli strikes have set Iran’s nuclear program back a “very, very long time”. He added that Israel is not attempting to topple the Iranian government, but said he would not be surprised if that happened as a result of the strikes.

Israel warned hundreds of thousands of people in the middle of Tehran to evacuate ahead of the strike against the TV station, which the military said provided a cover for Iranian military operations. The warning came on the fourth day of the conflict, when the Israeli military claimed it had achieved air superiority above the Iranian capital and could fly over the city without facing major threats.

The Foreign Office has now updated its travel warning for Israel. It says: “Following Israeli strikes against targets in Iran, Iran has launched multiple rounds of missile and drone attacks against Israel. On 13 June a nationwide state of emergency was declared in Israel. Israeli airspace remains closed and Ben Gurion Airport is currently closed .

“This is a fast-moving situation that poses significant risks. The situation has the potential to deteriorate further, quickly and without warning. The current situation has disrupted air links out of the country and may disrupt road links. We encourage you to read the FCDO’s advice on if you’re affected by a crisis abroad”.

It adds: “Family members of staff at the British Embassy in Tel Aviv and the British Consulate in Jerusalem have been temporarily withdrawn as a precautionary measure. The Embassy and Consulate continues with essential work including services to British nationals.

“Let the UK government know you’re in Israel/Occupied Palestinian Territories. Register your presence if you’re in Israel/the Occupied Palestinian Territories for further updates.”

The Foreign Office has also updates its travel warning for Jordan. It reads: “Travel disruption, including flight cancellations and airspace closures may occur. Demonstrations and protest activity may take place.”

It advises tourists to monitor local and international media for the latest information, be vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities, take shelter and stay away from windows if you hear air sirens and in the event of injuries or damage, call 911 immediately.

Before you travel:

if you are in Jordan, contact your airline and follow the advice of the local authorities

if you are not yet in country, check with your airline

It also warns that land border crossings from Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories are open. Timings may change at no notice.

King Hussein/Allenby Bridge: 8am to 2:30pm

The Northern (Sheikh Hussein/Bet Shean) crossing: 8:30am to 2:30pm

The Southern (Wadi Araba) crossing: 8am to 8pm

For Iraq, the Foreign Office warns: “Iraqi airspace restrictions have been implemented. Only a very limited number of international flights are still going ahead. Given the rapidly changing context, it is unclear when flights transiting Iraqi airspace will resume as normal.”