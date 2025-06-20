The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for the UAE which includes holiday hotspots Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Oman.

The Foreign Office issued a new warning about possible travel disruptions, including short-notice airspace closures, delayed and cancelled flights. It says: “Ongoing hostilities in the region and between Israel and Iran could escalate quickly and pose security risks for the wider region.

“There is a possibility of travel disruption, including short-notice airspace closures, delayed and cancelled flights, and other unanticipated travel impacts.” It advises holidaymakers to:

monitor local and international media for the latest information

be vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities

check with relevant airlines for the latest updates before travelling

It comes as airlines have cancelled flights to the UAE amid the conflict between Israel and Iran which is continuing. American Airlines has suspended flights to Doha, Qatar, its only destination in the Middle East. The airline cites safety and security concerns due to the escalating tensions in the region.

American Airlines’ Flight AA120 connects Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) to Doha Hamad International Airport (DOH). The flight will be suspended until June 22, as the airline assesses the security situation in the region. Flightradar24 shows that flights on June 18, 19, and 20 were cancelled.

United Airlines has also halted its daily flights between Newark Liberty International Airport and Dubai on Thursday (19 June). The carrier said it would resume the service “when it’s safe.” The airline did not say when flights between the two destinations might resume. United only flies to Dubai through Newark Airport. If you are flying to the UAE it is advised to check the status of your flight with your airline before travelling.