Iran has accused the US of launching a “dangerous war” after President Donald Trump claimed responsibility for military strikes on three of its nuclear facilities.

In a post shared on his Truth Social platform at around 8pm ET on Saturday, Trump stated: “Very successful and important military strikes were carried out today against nuclear weapons development sites in Iran — Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan. They have been obliterated by US warplanes. We will always act strongly and decisively in defence of America and its allies.”

The Iranian government responded swiftly, warning that it “reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people,” and called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Shortly after the US strikes, Iran launched missile attacks on Israel, injuring at least 11 people. Emergency responders said parts of Tel Aviv were hit, with several two-storey residential buildings suffering heavy damage or collapse. Israel, in turn, resumed retaliatory strikes on Iranian military targets in the west of the country on Sunday morning.

Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to take action, stating in a letter to Director General Rafael Grossi: “We expect the agency to condemn this unprecedented aggression and take the appropriate measures.” He also criticised Grossi’s “inaction and complicity”, saying that Iran would seek “appropriate legal measures to tackle the matter.”

In response, Grossi announced an emergency meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors.

A senior Iranian source told Reuters that much of the highly enriched uranium stored at the Fordow site had already been moved to an undisclosed location prior to the US airstrikes. The number of personnel at the facility had also been significantly reduced.

Tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran have escalated in recent weeks after Israeli officials accused Tehran of nearing nuclear weapons capability - a claim that Iran continues to deny, insisting that its atomic programme is purely for peaceful purposes.