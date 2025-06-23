The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for multiple countries amid the war between Israel and Iran.

The new warning was issued on Sunday 22 June for Bahrain, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Lebanon, and Jordan. The UAE includes holiday hotspots Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar. While Bahrain is a country located to the east of Saudi Arabia and west of Qatar.

The Foreign Office issued the same warning for all of the countries. It reads: “Ongoing hostilities in the region and between Israel and Iran have the potential to deteriorate further, quickly and without warning including since US military strikes against Iran on 22 June.

“There is a possibility of travel disruption, including short-notice airspace closures, delayed and cancelled flights, and other unanticipated travel impacts.” It encourages holidaymakers to:

read the FCDO’s advice on if you’re affected by a crisis abroad

monitor local and international media for the latest information

be vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities, avoiding all but essential travel to military bases

check with relevant airlines for the latest updates before travelling

The Foreign Office does not advise against travel to these destinations. So it is still safe to travel, however, Brits are advised to keep up to date with Foreign Office announcements.

Due to airspace closures over Iran, Iraq, Jordan, and Syria, flights across the Middle East are being cancelled or diverted. Emirates, flydubai, British Airways, Singapore Airlines, and others, have cancelled flights to and from Dubai due to the regional situation. Dubai Airports has previously confirmed cancellations and delays at DXB and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) due to airspace closures.

Emirates has suspended flights to Iraq, Iran, Jordan, and Lebanon until June 30, 2025, and flydubai has also halted services to several regional destinations. British Airways confirmed on Sunday that all flights scheduled from London Heathrow to Dubai and Doha—including return journeys—had been cancelled.

Travellers are urged to verify their flight status directly with their airlines before leaving for the airport. Airlines are providing real-time updates and rebooking options, striving to ensure passengers receive clear and timely information.