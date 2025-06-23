Popular airlines have extended flight suspensions and rerouted services across the Middle East following recent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

The tensions have forced carriers to avoid Iranian, Iraqi, Syrian, and Israeli skies and divert via safer corridors such as the Caspian Sea and Egypt. Etihad has suspended all flights between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Tel Aviv (TLV) until 15 July (inclusive). Passengers transiting through Abu Dhabi to connect to cancelled Tel Aviv flights will not be accepted for travel from their original departure points.

Tel Aviv flights suspended: All Abu Dhabi–Tel Aviv flights halted until 15 July. Transit passengers connecting to cancelled TLV flights will not be accepted.

Kuwait flight cancelled: Flight EY652 (22 June) from Kuwait to Abu Dhabi was cancelled due to a technical issue.

Emirates has temporarily suspended all flights to Tehran (Iran), and Baghdad and Basra (Iraq), until 30 June due to the regional situation.

Iran & Iraq flights halted: Flights to Tehran, Baghdad, and Basra suspended until June 30.

Air Arabia has temporarily suspended flights to and from several countries due to the ongoing situation and airspace closures:

Suspended until June 30: Iran, Iraq, Russia, Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan

Suspended until June 25: Jordan

Passengers connecting through Sharjah or Abu Dhabi to these destinations will not be accepted for travel. Many other flights are experiencing delays or rerouting.

Dubai-based flydubai has temporarily suspended flights to the following destinations until 30 June due to escalating Iran-Israel tensions and regional airspace restrictions:

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Syria

St. Petersburg

Transit passengers to these locations will not be accepted. Rebooking and contact detail updates are advised via flydubai.com.

Wizz Air has suspended all flights to Tel Aviv and Amman until 15 September 2025 due to ongoing regional instability and airspace restrictions. The airline is also rerouting flights to avoid Israeli, Iraqi, Iranian, and Syrian airspace.

Suspended until September 15: Tel Aviv, Amman

Flights rerouted to avoid affected airspace. Affected travellers are being offered refunds or rebooking.

All airlines are urging passengers to check airline websites and apps for real-time updates. Travellers should also ensure their contact details are updated to receive timely notifications.

British Airways and other major airlines have suspended or rerouted flights to Dubai, Doha, and Bahrain amid escalating Gulf tensions following U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

British Airways: Suspended flights to Dubai, Doha, and Bahrain through June

United Airlines: Paused Dubai flights

American Airlines: Halted Doha services

Air Canada, Air France-KLM, Finnair: Paused select Dubai routes