One tourist has shared on social media how Dubai International is “rammed” today (Monday 23 June” as “flights are cancelled”.

The user wrote on X: “Currently in Dubai airport and it’s absolutely rammed. Lots of airlines cancelling flights and everyone trying to re book.

“If you have a flight back to London in next few days, I’d recommend re booking asap and even if it means going via somewhere else, just book. I’m currently waiting for my seat on Qatar airways. Wish me luck”. Users responded to the post saying “keep me posted!”.

Emirates, flydubai, British Airways, Singapore Airlines, and others, have cancelled flights to and from Dubai due to the regional situation. Dubai Airports has previously confirmed cancellations and delays at DXB and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) due to airspace closures over Iran, Iraq, Jordan, and Syria. Dubai’s airspace is not closed but the airspace closures across the Middle East are affecting its flights.

Emirates has suspended flights to Iraq, Iran, Jordan, and Lebanon until June 30, 2025, and flydubai has also halted services to several regional destinations. British Airways confirmed on Sunday that all flights scheduled from London Heathrow to Dubai and Doha—including return journeys—had been cancelled. Additionally, flight tracking data indicates increased cancellations on routes to Dubai, even from non-conflict zones like Pakistan and India, due to rerouting challenges.

In response to this unexpected crisis, Dubai Airports urges travelers to verify their flight status directly with their airlines before leaving for the airport. Airlines are providing real-time updates and rebooking options, striving to ensure passengers receive clear and timely information.

Travelers are advised to allot additional travel time when heading to the airport to accommodate potential delays or last-minute changes. Dubai Airports has also deployed dedicated guest ambassadors at both airports to offer immediate assistance, guidance, and support to affected passengers, facilitating smoother navigation through this challenging situation.