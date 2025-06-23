Flights to and from the UAE are facing widespread disruption following Iranian missile strikes on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq.

The attack has led to regional airspace temporary closure, prompting delays and cancellations across major carriers and airports.

According to live data from FlightRadar24, only a small number of aircraft were visible over UAE airspace on Monday evening (June 23), with rerouted or suspended operations by airlines including flydubai, Etihad Airways, and Emirates.

An Etihad Airways spokesperson confirmed to The National that the airline is “rerouting a number of its flights on Monday, June 23 and Tuesday, June 24 in response to airspace restrictions in parts of the Middle East.” The airline added: “This is likely to cause some disruption and delay to a number of flights over the coming days.” Passengers were advised to check flight status online.

Dubai International Airport's website also showed multiple flight cancellations and delays, with the airport urging passengers to contact their airlines directly for the latest updates.

UAE budget airline flydubai said it is “closely monitoring the developing situation in the region” following the Iranian missile launches. A spokesperson told Khaleej Times, “The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority.”

The Iranian strikes were carried out in retaliation for US and Israeli air raids targeting Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan on Sunday. At least 10 missiles were fired toward Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar — the largest US military base in the Middle East — and one missile was launched toward Ain Al Asad Air Base in Iraq.

In response, Qatar temporarily closed its airspace, halting commercial air traffic and forcing carriers across the Gulf to reroute or suspend operations. Hamad International Airport in Doha has so far listed at least 44 cancelled flights, including several by British Airways.

Pakistan International Airlines announced it would temporarily suspend flights to Gulf destinations including Dubai, Doha, Kuwait, and Bahrain. “All passengers are requested to kindly contact our Call Centre at 021-111-786-786 for updated flight info or rebooking on alternate flights,” the airline said.