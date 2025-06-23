Is Bahrain airport open? Flights face delays and cancellations - latest travel advice for destination as Foreign Office issues new alert
The new warning comes after it was announced on 13 June that some flights at Bahrain Airport may face delays, rescheduling, or cancellations due to the closure of airspace over certain countries in the Middle East region, driven by the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. The statement advised passengers to check directly with their airlines for up-to-date flight information and rebooking options, emphasizing efforts to minimise disruptions.
The airport’s website confirms it is operating normally with no reported disruptions to overall airport operations, and real-time flight tracking shows ongoing activity. For the latest updates, passengers should visit the airport’s official website or contact their airline.
Travel to Bahrain is generally considered safe, but travellers should exercise a high degree of caution due to regional tensions, the threat of terrorism, and potential civil unrest. The Foreign Office warns: “Ongoing hostilities in the region and between Israel and Iran have the potential to deteriorate further, quickly and without warning including since US military strikes against Iran on 22 June.
“There is a possibility of travel disruption, including short-notice airspace closures, delayed and cancelled flights, and other unanticipated travel impacts.” It encourages holidaymakers to:
- read the FCDO’s advice on if you’re affected by a crisis abroad
- monitor local and international media for the latest information
- be vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities, avoiding all but essential travel to military bases
- check with relevant airlines for the latest updates before travelling
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.