The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for Bahrain amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new warning comes after it was announced on 13 June that some flights at Bahrain Airport may face delays, rescheduling, or cancellations due to the closure of airspace over certain countries in the Middle East region, driven by the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. The statement advised passengers to check directly with their airlines for up-to-date flight information and rebooking options, emphasizing efforts to minimise disruptions.

The airport’s website confirms it is operating normally with no reported disruptions to overall airport operations, and real-time flight tracking shows ongoing activity. For the latest updates, passengers should visit the airport’s official website or contact their airline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travel to Bahrain is generally considered safe, but travellers should exercise a high degree of caution due to regional tensions, the threat of terrorism, and potential civil unrest. The Foreign Office warns: “Ongoing hostilities in the region and between Israel and Iran have the potential to deteriorate further, quickly and without warning including since US military strikes against Iran on 22 June.

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for Bahrain amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“There is a possibility of travel disruption, including short-notice airspace closures, delayed and cancelled flights, and other unanticipated travel impacts.” It encourages holidaymakers to:

read the FCDO’s advice on if you’re affected by a crisis abroad

monitor local and international media for the latest information

be vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities, avoiding all but essential travel to military bases

check with relevant airlines for the latest updates before travelling