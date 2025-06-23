Emirates has issued a statement to passengers after British Airways announced it is cancelling flights to Dubai and Doha.

British Airways cancelled flights from London Heathrow to Dubai on Sunday and a BA flight from Heathrow to Dubai was diverted to Zurich on Saturday night. In a statement, British Airways said: “As a result of recent events, we have adjusted our flight schedule to ensure the safety of our customers and crew, which is always our top priority.

“We are contacting our customers to advise them of their options while we work through this developing situation.” BA is offering a flexible booking policy for customers already booked onto flights to Dubai and Doha between Sunday and Tuesday who wish to change their dates of travel. United Airlines flights to Dubai have also been suspended until July 3 and to Tel Aviv until August 1 due to Middle East unrest.

Emirates has not cancelled any flights to Dubai, and according to Flightradar24, the 9.50am flight EK22 from Manchester Airport was scheduled to depart as planned on Monday morning. However, the airline has announced some changes to its flight schedules, temporarily suspending all flights to Iran and Iraq, which covers passengers connecting to these destinations via Dubai.

Emirates warns that these customers “will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice”. Emirates has temporarily suspended all flights from Dubai to Tehran in Iran and Baghdad and Basra in Iraq until June 30 “due to the regional situation”.

In its most recent statement shared on its website on June 23, Emirates said: “Due to the regional situation, Emirates has temporarily suspended all flights to: Iran (Tehran) and Iraq (Baghdad and Basra), until and including Monday 30 June 2025.

“We are operating as scheduled to all other destinations. Please check flight status before proceeding to the airport.

“Customers connecting through Dubai with final destinations in Iraq and Iran will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice. Customers impacted by flight cancellations must contact their travel agency for rebooking. If booked directly with Emirates, please contact us.

“Customers are requested to ensure their contact details are correct by visiting Manage Your Booking to receive updates. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers. We continue to closely monitor developments. The safety of our passengers, employees and operations will always be our top priority.”