Flights were cancelled after Qatar and the UAE closed their airspace as regional tensions between Iran, Israel, and the US continued to escalate.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which confirmed the country had halted all air navigation in its airspace “as part of a set of precautionary measures” in response to unfolding military action in the region. The UAE also announced that it had temporarily closed its airspace too.

This morning (Tuesday 24 June), the two countries have now re-opened their airspace. UAE airspace is now not closed.

It was briefly closed on June 23, 2025, following Iranian missile strikes on U.S. positions in Qatar and Iraq, but operations resumed within hours. However, flights may still face delays or rerouting due to regional tensions.

Dubai Airport has resumed operations but passengers face potential disruptions as airlines like Emirates and Etihad are adjusting routes to avoid restricted airspaces in the region. Always check with your airline for real-time flight status updates, as the situation remains dynamic.

Dubai Airport said it "is working with airlines to ensure flights operate according to approved schedules.” It added: “All travelers are advised to check the latest updates through the airlines they fly to."

Qatar's airspace is now also open. Qatar Airways confirmed the reinstatement of flights following a temporary closure on June 23 due to Iranian missile strikes on a U.S. military base in Doha. Operations resumed in the early hours of June 24, but significant delays and disruptions are expected as airlines work to clear backlogs and reroute flights. Passengers are advised to check flight statuses via airline websites or apps, such as qatarairways.com, for real-time updates.