The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for the popular destination Turkey as the war between Iran and Israel escalates.

The new warning was issued on 20 June as tensions in the Middle East intensify. It issued new information on entering Turkey across the land border from Iran.

It warns: “If you are a British national wanting to cross the land border from Iran into Turkey, you will need to request facilitation from the British Embassy in Ankara by contacting the FCDO before travelling to the border, indicating whether you are contacting from Iran or from the UK on behalf of a relative. You will need to provide personal details (name, date of birth, details of travel document used to enter Turkey). This is required by the Turkish authorities.

“The usual entry requirements will apply, including that British nationals can enter without a visa for up to 90 days in any 180-day period. If you intend to leave Iran overland, you do so at your own risk. In Iran, holding a British passport or having perceived connections to the UK can be reason enough for the Iranian authorities to detain you.”

Turkey shares a 560 km (348 miles) border with Iran. A flight from Turkey to Iran typically takes between 2 hours and 49 minutes to 3 hours and 35 minutes for a direct flight. The exact duration can vary based on the specific departure and arrival cities, as well as the airline and any potential layovers.

Amid the war between Israel and Iran in the Middle East Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport in Turkey has experienced 34 delays and 12 cancellations, largely impacting Pegasus Airlines, which saw 23 delays and all 12 cancellations.

Turkish Airlines reported 7 delayed flights, while FlyDubai and Jazeera Airways each logged one to two delays as well. Though Turkey has maintained diplomatic distance from the conflict, the sheer volume of air traffic flowing through its airspace has left it exposed to regional volatility and last-minute routing changes.

Passengers flying into or out of the Middle East are urged to monitor airline announcements, check flight statuses regularly, and prepare for delays. Many airports have increased staffing and real-time monitoring, but the unpredictability of the situation continues to strain even the most resilient travel networks.