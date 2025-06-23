Britons are being asked to register interest in flights home from Israel via online forms.

The UK government is organising a chartered flight this week for British nationals who want to leave Israel. Brits are being asked to register interest in the flight via online forms but have been told not to travel to the airport unless told to do so.

Over the past week the government has been working with Israeli authorities on plans to arrange flights out of the country and Occupied Palestinian Territories. The latest announcement comes after the US launched strikes at nuclear facilities in Iran overnight amid an escalation in tensions between Israel and Iran.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has advised against all travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Israeli airspace was closed on 13 June after it launched its operation against Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes.

The FCDO said further flights would be considered depending both on demand and the latest security situation. It added the volatility of the situation meant the ability to run flights "could change at short notice".

British nationals and non-British immediate family members travelling with them are eligible for a seat, but places on the flight from Tel Aviv will be allocated according to need. On X, the FCDO said the flight would be for "vulnerable British nationals and their dependents".

Passengers will need the necessary travel documents and visas. A spokesperson said: "The safety of British Nationals in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories continues to be our utmost priority – that's why the UK government is preparing flights to help those wanting to leave."