Doha Qatar Airport: 'Complete chaos' as 'nobody knows where to go' as flights cancelled including Qatar Airways - and thousands 'stuck in massive queue'
Last night (Monday 23 June) Qatar’s airspace was suddenly closed ahead of the Iranian missile attack on a US base. Doha is second only to Dubai as an international hub airport in the Gulf, with over 120,000 passengers passing through each day.
Hundreds of Qatar Airways flights were cancelled or diverted overnight, and further departures are being grounded today (Tuesday 24 June) because of the disarray - despite the airspace being back open.
While departures resumed in the early hours of Tuesday morning, it will take days to clear the backlog. This morning six departures from Doha to UK airports were cancelled, with the corresponding flights from British airports to the Qatari capital also grounded.
One passenger wrote on X that Doha Airport is “complete chaos” this morning. The user said: “@qatarairways the Doha airport is complete chaos. Nobody knows where to go, nobody can actually tell you where to go.
“There is several queues with literally hundreds of of people and nobody even knows if it is the right queue. @qatarairways you can do better. This did not come as a total surprise.”
Two other passengers at Doha Airport posted videos of huge queues at the airport. One of the users said: “Thousands of travellers stuck in this MASSIVE queue at Doha Airport's transfers due to widespread flight delays following Iran's missile attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar. Looks like we're in for a long wait!”
The other user echoed, accompanied with a video showing the long queue: “@qatarairways the economy passengers are also humans. At least have more desks at airport to cater for thousands of transit passengers.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.