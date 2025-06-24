Flights to Abu Dhabi have been affected due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Israel’s strikes against Iran have prompted international airlines to halt flights to some Middle East destinations due to air space closures and safety concerns. As the conflict entered a new phase following the US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, some airlines moved to cancel flights to hubs like Dubai and Qatar’s Doha.

Abu Dhabi has also been affected, with airlines cancelling flights to the destination. Listed below are the airlines that have cancelled flights to Abu Dhabi.

Etihad Airways

Etihad said that it had cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv until July 15. The airline expects disruptions and delays to a number of flights over the coming days.

The following Etihad flights have been cancelled:

EY651 on 24 June from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait and EY652 from Kuwait to Abu Dhabi

EY663 on 24 June from Abu Dhabi to Doha and EY664 from Doha to Abu Dhabi

EY575 on 24 June from Abu Dhabi to Dammam and EY576 from Dammam to Abu Dhabi

EY690 on 24 June from Abu Dhabi to Muscat and EY691 from Muscat to Abu Dhabi

Air India

Air India ceased all operations to the Middle East as well as to and from the East Coast of North America and Europe with immediate effect, until further notice.

Wizz Air

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has suspended all flights to and from Israel's Ben Gurion Airport until further notice. It has also cancelled flights to and from the UAE until June 30. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi flights to and from Amman and Beirut have also been suspended until June 30.

Egypt Air

Egypt's national flag carrier, Egyptair, announced the cancellation of all flights to and from cities in the GCC region after the closure of airspace in several Gulf countries. Flights to all major Gulf cities including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh will be halted until further notice, the airline said in a statement on Monday night.