Several UAE airlines have cancelled or rescheduled flights due to airspace closures across Iran, Iraq, Israel, and other parts of the region.

If your destination is affected, don’t rush to cancel your trip. Acting too soon could cost you money unnecessarily.

However, many US, European, and other international airlines have cancelled or rerouted flights to holiday hotspots including Dubai and Doha. Airlines are diverting, delaying, and cancelling services due to heightened safety concerns, airspace closures, and the risk of missile or drone activity. Major airlines like British Airways, Air France-KLM, Singapore Airlines, American Airlines, United Airlines, Air Canada, and Finnair have all announced adjustments to their services.

Here’s what to do if your flight has been cancelled.

Let the airline cancel first

If your airline cancels the flight, they are obligated to offer you options such as:

Free rebooking on the next available flight

A full refund

In some cases, a travel voucher for future use

According to UAE’s Commercial Transactions Law, airlines are responsible for rebooking or refunding passengers if a cancellation is made by the carrier itself. However, if you cancel or modify your booking on your own before the airline announces any disruption, you may not be eligible for a free refund or rebooking.

How you will be notified

Airlines typically contact affected passengers via the email address or phone number listed in the booking. To ensure you receive timely updates:

Double-check and update your contact information via your airline’s “Manage Booking” section.

If you booked through a travel agent, make sure they have your latest contact details.

Keep in mind that, depending on the volume of disruptions, some notifications may be delayed. Always monitor your flight status directly on your airline’s website or app.

How to rebook if your flight is cancelled

Once the airline confirms a cancellation, you will need to provide:

Booking reference number

Last name

Flight number

Date of the cancelled flight

The airline or your travel agent will guide you through the rebooking or refund process.

Compensation and refunds

Depending on airline policy, you may receive:

A full cash refund

Free rebooking on alternative flights

A travel voucher for future travel

Refund processing times may be longer than usual due to the large number of affected passengers. If you cancel your flight before the airline does, you may end up losing money or paying extra to rebook. Always wait for the airline’s official cancellation notice. This ensures you receive your full rights to free rebooking or refund options.

What each UAE-based airline is advising

Emirates: Contact your travel agency if you booked through one. If booked directly, contact Emirates customer support at +971 600 555555 or manage your booking online.

Etihad: Passengers should update their contact details on Manage My Booking at etihad.com. Check flight status regularly or call +971 600 555 666.

FlyDubai: Affected passengers can rebook through Manage Booking on flydubai.com or contact their travel agent.

Air Arabia: Passengers can use the flight preference page on Air Arabia’s website or contact their travel agent to modify bookings.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi: Affected customers can choose free rebooking or a full refund. If booked through a third party, contact the agency directly.