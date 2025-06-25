The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for the United Arab Emirates, which includes the holiday hotspot Dubai.

The Foreign Office issued updated information about the risks of regional escalation and the instruction to take shelter if instructed. It warns: “Hostilities in the region and between Israel and Iran have the potential to deteriorate further, quickly and without warning.

“On 22 June the US launched military strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities and on 23 June Iran launched military strikes against a US military base in Qatar. There is a possibility of travel disruption, including short-notice airspace closures, delayed and cancelled flights, and other unanticipated travel impacts.”

As a precautionary measure the Foreign Office encourages holidaymakers to:

read the FCDO’s advice on if you’re affected by a crisis abroad

monitor local and international media for the latest information

be vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities

take shelter and stay away from windows if instructed. If you require urgent assistance call 999

avoid military or security facilities

check with relevant airlines for the latest updates before travelling

Emirates is still operating flights to Dubai despite the conflict in the Middle East. Some routes have been slightly rerouted, causing minor delays, however flights are still operational.

UAE airspace has reopened, and Emirates is flying normally again. UK Foreign Office still advises monitoring updates but hasn’t banned travel to Dubai.

Meanwhile, Emirates, said on Wednesday that it is gearing up for a busy summer travel season, expecting to ferry over 30,000 passengers daily from Dubai International (DXB) this week alone. The airline anticipates sustained high passenger volumes from Wednesday, June 26, through Sunday, June 30, as families and individuals embark on summer holidays.

At the moment travellers departing from Terminal 3 at DXB are advised to arrive three hours before their scheduled departure time. Emirates has also reminded travellers to adhere to baggage regulations, particularly regarding restricted items like power banks in hand baggage only, and smart bags with removable batteries.

To further ease the pre-flight experience, Emirates highlights several convenient services:

Overnight Bag Drop: Passengers can check in their luggage free of charge the night before travel (up to 24 hours before departure or 12 hours for US flights), allowing for a direct path to immigration on the flight day.

City Check-in: The Emirates City Check-in and Travel Store in ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, offers check-in and bag drop from 24 to 4 hours before departure, with services available from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM daily.

Home Check-in: First Class passengers and Platinum Skywards members can avail of a complimentary home check-in service in Dubai and Sharjah, where agents complete the process at their residence and transport luggage to the airport.

Airport Transit: Complimentary train services connect Concourses A and B in Terminal 3, while a 24/7 shuttle bus runs between Concourses A and C, departing every 20 minutes. Dedicated buggies are available for First Class customers and prioritized for elderly passengers, families with children, and People of Determination.