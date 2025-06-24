As the war between Israel and Iran intensifies, holidaymakers are worried about travelling to destinations such as Turkey and Cyprus.

Iran launched missiles at Israel early Tuesday, according to the Israel Defense Forces, just an hour after U.S. President Donald Trump said a U.S.-brokered ceasefire was in effect. Tehran denies reports it fired a missile at Israel after the ceasefire began, according to Iranian state media IRIB.

As the conflict continues, we take a look at how far holiday hotspots are from the conflict and Iran, including Turkey, Cyprus, Egypt and Dubai.

Turkey

Turkey shares a 560 km (348 miles) border with Iran. A flight from Turkey to Iran typically takes between 2 hours and 49 minutes to 3 hours and 35 minutes for a direct flight. The exact duration can vary based on the specific departure and arrival cities, as well as the airline and any potential layovers. Turkish Airlines flies direct daily to Tehran, Tabriz, Mashhad, Shiraz, Isfahan with flights averaging around 3h 30m, from Istanbul Airport.

Cyprus

The distance between Cyprus and Iran is approximately 1,222 kilometers (759 miles). Flying is the fastest way to travel between the two, with flights taking around 5 hours and 57 minutes, according to Rome2Rio.

Egypt

The shortest distance between Egypt and Iran, measured in a straight line, is approximately 1,980 kilometers (1,230 miles). This is an airline distance, meaning it's the distance as the crow flies, not accounting for actual travel routes. A direct flight from Cairo to Tehran takes about 2 hours and 48 minutes.

Dubai

The average flight time from Dubai to Iran is around 2 hours and 16 minutes. Dubai is part of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which shares maritime borders with Iran in the Persian Gulf, but there is no land border. The UAE shares land borders with Oman and Saudi Arabia. Dubai is located on the Arabian Peninsula, while Iran is on the Persian side.

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The largest of the seven Emirates, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi shares its border with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, and the Arabian Gulf. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi operates scheduled non-stop flights to Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport (IKA), with typical flight times around 2h 20–30m.