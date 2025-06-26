Dubai travel advice: Is it safe to travel right now? TikToker issues reassurance after flying from London with Emirates
On June 23, Iran launched missiles at the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. In response, the UAE, along with Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and others, temporarily closed airspace, causing widespread flight diversions, cancellations, and delays.
Dubai and Doha airports were hit hard, with over 160 flights diverted, and some delayed for over 15 hours. Many holidaymakers are still worried about travelling to the destination, despite Iran and Israel agreeing to a ceasefire and airspaces re-opening.
By June 25, operations had largely returned to normal. The TikToker posted a video on the social media platform saying: “For anyone panicking about flying to and from Dubai, I’ve just flown to London from Dubai with Emirates and was absolutely fine”.
The woman added a caption to the video saying “hope this helps” with a love heart. Dubai airspace remains open, and flag carriers like Emirates, Etihad, and flydubai continue to operate most services.
There may be possible delays, especially on international connections, due to previous flight disruptions in recent days. Dubai Airports announced late on Monday that it had resumed full operations “following a temporary precautionary pause”, but cautioned travellers of delays.
"Due to regional airspace closures, flights from DXB and DWC - Al Maktoum International may be impacted. Please check with your airline for the latest updates before heading to the airport, especially for guests travelling to India," Dubai Airports posted on social media.
