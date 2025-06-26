Turkish Airlines has issued an update for passengers flying to Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait and Muscat in the next week.

The airline is offering passengers travel refunds or the ability to extend their ticket’s validity. It comes following an escalation in disruption across the Middle East since Sunday, June 22 when the US launched a missile strike on Iran.

Iran then retaliated on Monday June 23 by targeting a US military base in Qatar, which resulted in Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain all temporarily closing their airspace. According to the publication Yeni Safak, Turkish Airlines cancelled flights to Bahrain, Kuwait, Doha in Qatar, Dammam in Saudi Arabia, Muscat in Oman and Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on June 23.

The airline has offered flexibility for passengers due to travel to those destinations until and including Monday, June 30, with tickets issued on or before June 23. In a statement on its website, the airline said: "Due to current situation which effects Abu Dhabi (AUH), Bahrain (BAH), Dammam (DMM), Doha (DOH), Dubai (DXB), Kuwait (KWI), and Muscat (MCT) flights all Turkish Airlines passengers registered for Abu Dhabi (AUH), Bahrain (BAH), Dammam (DMM), Doha (DOH), Dubai (DXB), Kuwait (KWI), and Muscat (MCT) flights 23 JUN 2025 – 30 JUN 2025 (Included) for tickets issued on or before 23 JUN 2025, provided that they take action until 30 JUN 2025 (Included):

1) Reservation changes will be made free of charge.

2) Refund requests:

Tickets that have not been used will be refunded free of charge. Partially used tickets for which the trip has not been completed; Refunds for unused flights will be made free of charge.

3) Extension of Ticket’s duration:

The validity of the ticket can be extended until 31 JUL 2025 (Included) without any fee difference or penalty.

4) Relevant applications will only be valid for flights operated by Turkish Airlines.