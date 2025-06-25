EasyJet flights to and from Spain are being cancelled and affected due to cabin crew going on strike.

Passengers flying with EasyJet are being warned of significant disruptions as cabin crew across Spain prepare to launch a three-day strike beginning today, Wednesday 25th June. The industrial action, organised by the USO union, is scheduled to last through until Friday 27th June.

The strike stems from ongoing disputes over pay and working conditions, with union representatives saying staff are demanding fairer wages and improved treatment. The strike impacts 657 cabin crew across 21 aircraft, potentially disrupting 18 to 40 flights per day at these bases.

Affected UK airports include London Gatwick, Manchester, Bristol, Birmingham, Luton, Leeds, Liverpool, Newcastle, Glasgow, and Edinburgh, with routes to destinations like Málaga, Alicante, Barcelona, Palma, and others at risk.

One Brit fumed on X this morning after their easyJet flight from Manchester to Malaga was cancelled. The man wrote: “How can you message somebody at 2.30am to tell them that their flight is cancelled at 9.30am?

“You knew days ago that the EJU7002 would be cancelled due to industrial action. Shocking customer service!!!!!!”.

Others on X also posted asking easyJet for more information on the strike and whether their flight would be cancelled. The airline said: “Please continue to check Flight Tracker for further updates. If you're not at the airport yet, please still arrive on-time for your flight as Bag Drop and Boarding times may not be affected.”

EasyJet has not yet confirmed the number of cancellations or delays, but passengers are being advised to check their flight status regularly and prepare for potential changes. Under EU regulation EC 261/2004, passengers affected by delays or cancellations may be entitled to compensation, refunds, or rebooking options. EasyJet has said it will contact impacted travellers directly. The strike is part of a wider trend of labor unrest across Europe’s aviation sector this summer, as workers push back against stagnating wages amid rising living costs.