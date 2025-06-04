Palma de Mallorca Airport: Holidaymakers slam 'shambolic' airport in Spain after 'chaotic' queues with '1,000 people waiting'
The airport is usually very busy during the peak summer months as Mallorca is a popular destination for many holidaymakers including Brits. Holidaymakers have taken to X to share their anger over the airport, with one calling it “shambolic”.
One user wrote on Tuesday 3 June: “Just landed in Palma de Mallorca. Beautiful weather. Glad to get out of that airport.
“Absolutely shambolic. Very rude airport staff/security and chaotic baggage reclaim (some people waiting almost two hours for luggage).”
Another person posted on X on 1 June: “You clearly weren't at Palma airport at the weekend.. literally over 1k people queuing for passport control.” Another user replied to the post saying: “95 mins we queued. Kids being sick, others screaming all because of only two desks checking passports and people queue jumping. It’s arrogance that’s the issue.”
It comes after hundreds of holidaymakers were left stranded in Palma Airport after flights were cancelled. Many British families were left unable to return from their half-term breaks in Mallorca with airlines such as easyJet due to conditions imposed following adverse weather across Europe, which were "outside [of the airline's] control".
Over 120 flights faced delays, whilst fewer than 10 were outright cancelled. Many industry experts have warned of more serious underlying issues.
