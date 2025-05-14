Residents from across all of the Canary Islands will take to the streets in coordinated mass demonstrations against tourism.

The mass protests will take place on Sunday, 18th May n 15 locations in the Canary Islands to demand an end to what organisers describe as an “unsustainable and exploitative economic model” pushing the archipelago toward social, economic, and environmental collapse. “If they don’t listen in the streets, they’ll hear us in everyday life,” say protest organisers, who plan to escalate action at public events.

Their core demands include an immediate halt to destructive projects and demolition of illegal developments this includes halting and dismantling high-profile projects such as Tenerife’s Motor Circuit and illegal hotels in Fuerteventura and Lanzarote (e.g. Riu Oliva Beach, Sandos Papagayo). Protesters are calling for a freeze on new tourist developments and stricter regulation of holiday rentals, particularly to combat the displacement of locals from rural and urban communities.

They want a law that guarantees access to housing, healthcare, and social cohesion, while recognising the territorial carrying capacity of the islands. Campaigners want a genuine ecological tax for tourists, with revenue earmarked for conservation, monitoring, and community benefit.

There is also opposition to macro-infrastructure projects such as new roads, ports, airports, and railways is seen as designed to boost tourist and population pressure. Instead, they demand investment in public transport and mobility solutions.

Protestors also believe urgent action is needed to prevent the loss of Canarian identity and culture amid growing tourist-driven displacement and homogenisation. As well as this immediate measures are demanded to stop millions of litres of untreated wastewater from being dumped into the sea.

Listed below is where the protests are taking place on Sunday and at what time.

Canary Islands:

Tenerife – Plaza Weyler, Santa Cruz, 11:00am

Gran Canaria – Auditorio Alfredo Kraus, Las Palmas, 11:00 am

Lanzarote – Quiosco de la Música, Arrecife, 11:00am

Fuerteventura – Plaza de la Iglesia, Puerto del Rosario, 11:00am

El Hierro – Consejería de Turismo, Valverde, 11:00am

La Palma – Plaza de La Alameda, Santa Cruz de La Palma, 11:00am

La Gomera – Plaza de Las Américas, San Sebastián, 11:00am

Mainland Spain & Abroad:

Barcelona – Sagrada Familia, 12:00pm

Madrid – Puerta del Sol, 12:00pm

Granada – Plaza Santa Ana, 12:30pm

Valencia – Plaza del Ayuntamiento, 12:00pm

Bilbao – Plaza Teatro Arriaga, 12:00pm

Pamplona (Iruña) – Plaza del Ayuntamiento, 12:00pm

Santiago de Compostela – Alameda (As Dúas Marías), 12:00pm

Berlin – Pariser Platz (Brandenburg Gate), 12:00pm