A couple on holiday in Fuerteventura were violently attacked near a cash machine in Costa Calma.

The assault involved the use of pepper spray and a bladed weapon, leaving one of the victims with serious injuries. The Guardia Civil have already arrested a male suspect in connection with the attempted robbery with violence and intimidation.

According to reports from the Emergency and Security Coordination Centre (CECOES), the couple, both young adults, were attacked by two people. One of the assailants used pepper spray, while the other stabbed the male victim in the torso, puncturing a lung.

Emergency services, including Guardia Civil officers and medical personnel, were quickly dispatched to the scene. Initial first aid was provided following instructions from the 112 emergency line until an ambulance arrived to transport the injured man to the General Hospital of Fuerteventura for urgent treatment.

According to Canarian Weekly, the Investigation Division of the Morro Jable Guardia Civil outpost launched an extensive inquiry. Investigators determined that the assault was premeditated - that the suspects had followed the couple from a nearby restaurant to a poorly lit area before carrying out the attack.

Following numerous inquiries, officers confirmed that the motive was robbery, specifically to steal the victim’s handbag. One suspect has been arrested, while the second has been located, both in the Costa Calma area. The two individuals have been brought before the Duty Court in Puerto del Rosario where they will be charged.