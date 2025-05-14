Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur fans attending the Europa League final in Bilbao may face travel chaos.

One of the city's main stations will be closed on the day of the match. The clash will take place in the Spanish city at San Mames on May 21.

Authorities are expecting more than 80,000 fans in Bilbao for the final - thousands of whom will be without tickets. Those in the city will have to find alternative routes to the stadium as San Mames metro station, which serves the stadium, will be closed from 3pm on matchday.

It comes amid fears of a 'crush' and overcrowding at the station, according to Bilbao daily newspaper El Correo. The publication reported that it would be the first time the station will be fully shut on the day of a major event, with fans not allowed to enter or exit.

More frequent trains will run on the metro until 3am, while the stadium is within walking distance from the city centre. Residents are braced for an invasion the likes of which they have 'never faced' before, according to reports in Spain.

El Correo also reports that Man United and Spurs fans are set to 'colonise' the Basque city. Fans are set to spend thousands on flights and accommodation, with airlines and hoteliers hiking up the price to capitalise on demand. Direct return flights to Bilbao are available but are costing up to £1,700, according to Skyscanner.

Even more affordable options, such as coach journeys, come with their own drawbacks. For example, a £108 one-way coach ticket has a 26-hour journey time and the fixed departure from London makes this an unappealing choice for most fans.