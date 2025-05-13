Manchester United fans have been dealt another devestating blow by the cost-cutting hands of owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a brutal season for Manchester United fans, with the misery of a poor Premier League campaign being compounded by early exits from domestic cup competitions. The Red Devils are currently 16th in the league, having lost three of their past five matches.

For those employed by the club, it has been a dismal year too. Ratcliffe has binned off free lunches for staff, and brought redundancies to a club that made £198.7m in just the final three months of 2024. Even Sir Alex Ferguson, a bona-fide Man United legend, was cut loose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only thing fans have been clinging on to is the prospect of lifting the Europa League trophy; Ruben Amorim’s men will face Tottenham Hotspur in the final, which will be held at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, on May 21. It would give supporters something to celebrate, and many would no doubt be excited by the prospect of a victory parade.

But hold your horses, folks - because Ratcliffe has iced that idea, too.

According to TalkSport, Man United are not planning to hold a trophy parade if they win the Europa League next week. In fact, there won’t be anything for the fans whatsoever.

Instead, the club will simply have a barbecue at their Carrington training ground, as part of ongoing cost-cutting measures at Old Trafford. This means that instead of carrying the trophy around in a bus, Harry Maguire would have to carry beef patties around the aisles of Costco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frankly, it’s a sorry state of affairs for a club that makes so much money. Even if revenue has dropped in recent years, there is plenty of cash lying around to give back to the fans who have supported Man United through a dismal run of form - especially when their season ticket prices are going up again next season.

Player ticket requests for the final in Bilbao have also been heavily restricted. Man United players can only request two free tickets per player, which includes on-day travel to the stadium.

Whichever team wins will qualify for the Champions League next season - despite both clubs being sat directly above the relegation zone in the Premier League.