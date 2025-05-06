Manchester United 'open talks' to re-sign Torino goalkeeper - will he replace Andre Onana?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir have come under fire for recent performances, with Onana particularly criticised for his costly mistakes this season. It has been a poor season for Man United in Ruben Amorim’s first season as manager, with the Red Devils currently sat 15th in the Premier League and eliminated early from all domestic cups.
While the Europa League still remains up for grabs, Amorim is thought to be prioritising a revamp in goal when the summer transfer window opens. His preference is to bring a former Man United goalkeeper back to Old Trafford - something fans have been clamouring for over the past 12 months.
Man United fans have been desperate for David De Gea to return to the club, but he’s not who Amorim has his eye on. Instead, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic now tops his shopping list, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The 27-year-old Serbian began his professional journey at United back in 2014 but left without making a senior appearance due to work permit issues. He’s since established himself in Serie A, keeping 10 clean sheets for a struggling Torino side this season.
With his contract situation attracting interest from multiple Italian clubs, United have reportedly made early contact with his representatives to explore a return. The move signals growing doubts over both current keepers, as Bayindir also failed to impress after Onana was dropped following high-profile errors against Lyon in the Europa League.
Bayindir was between the sticks for Man United’s 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Newcastle United, and again last weekend as Brentford put another four goals past the Red Devils.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.