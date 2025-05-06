Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manchester United are in the market for a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window, after calamitous displays from both of their incumbent shot-stoppers.

While the Europa League still remains up for grabs, Amorim is thought to be prioritising a revamp in goal when the summer transfer window opens. His preference is to bring a former Man United goalkeeper back to Old Trafford - something fans have been clamouring for over the past 12 months.

Man United fans have been desperate for David De Gea to return to the club, but he’s not who Amorim has his eye on. Instead, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic now tops his shopping list, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 27-year-old Serbian began his professional journey at United back in 2014 but left without making a senior appearance due to work permit issues. He’s since established himself in Serie A, keeping 10 clean sheets for a struggling Torino side this season.

With his contract situation attracting interest from multiple Italian clubs, United have reportedly made early contact with his representatives to explore a return. The move signals growing doubts over both current keepers, as Bayindir also failed to impress after Onana was dropped following high-profile errors against Lyon in the Europa League.

Bayindir was between the sticks for Man United’s 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Newcastle United, and again last weekend as Brentford put another four goals past the Red Devils.