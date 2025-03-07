Manchester United fans "fuming" after this one player cost them an easy goal in Europa League clash
The Red Devils’ trip to Spain didn’t end quite the way they had hoped, settling for a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad in the first leg of their last-16 tie. But the result could have been very different.
At one point in the match, Diogo Dalot - playing at right-midfield in Rubem Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation - found himself with the ball on the wing, a Sociedad defender tracking him but striker Rasmus Hojlund running into the box for an easy tap-in.
But instead of crossing the ball, Dalot turned back, at which point the entire Real Sociedad team flooded into the area. The TV screens became a sea of blue and white, and Man United’s attack was over.
Taking to social media, fans were quick to criticise Dalot, especially against the background of a narrative that Hojlund isn’t getting the service he deserves at Old Trafford.
Posting on X, @LoEl81, said: “You can work on finishing, you can work on defending, you can work on passing. You can’t develop basic footballing intelligence, you either have it or you don’t.
“Diogo Dalot will never have it.”
Another user, @blurt2kc, added: “There's fundamentally one thing wrong with Dalot . When he dribbles he is too focused on the ball so he is not aware whats happening around him.
“He has to stop and look up or just do a blind cross. It's a serious flaw in a professional player, I don’t know how scouts don't see this.”
Meanwhile, @KPmufc said: “I don't care what anyone says in my mentions, I would celebrate a Dalot ACL tear more than a Premier League title.”
Man United host Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend, and having been dumped out of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, while languishing 14th in the league, the Europa League is manager Amorim’s only hope of securing silverware this season.
Speaking after the game, the Portuguese gaffer said: “We are creating chances but sometimes you don’t see it in the xG [expected goals] because we manage not to shoot but the great opportunity is there and you can see it.
“We have transitions, we have situations and sometimes we are missing something. That can change something, especially in these kind of games that we need goals that can make a difference.”
“One thing that I am sure is they are really anxious to score goals and to win games So, they are doing all the best and sometimes they want the best way in that position but are not deciding the best way in their position.
“But it was a clear situation. Rasmus did really well, Dalot did really well, the decision was not the best. The important thing is to move on and not stay like then fighting. Let’s move on and into the next opportunity.”
