Europa League draw: All fixtures for last-16 as Manchester United and Tottenham learn opponents
Following the last-16 draw for the Champions League earlier today (February 21) UEFA has drawn from the pots for the Europa League. The second tier of European competition has the likes of Man United, Lazio and Athletic Bilbao all vying for silverware.
Similar to the Champions League, a playoff took place after the group stage to see which clubs would join the top eight in the knockouts. Real Sociedad, Ajax and Roma were the big teams to advance to the last-16 from these fixtures.
With many of these clubs out of contention for domestic titles this season, the Europa League offers a great opportunity to add to their trophy cabinet. The final will be held in Spain on May 21 - but which clubs will make it that far?
Here are the fixtures for the last-16 of the Europa League:
Bodo/Glimt v Olympiacos
Fenerbahce v Rangers
Ajax v Eintracht Frankfurt
FCSB v Lyon
AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham
Real Sociedad v Manchester United
Viktoria Plzen v Lazio
Roma v Athletic Bilbao
