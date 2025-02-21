Manchester United are in the Europa League knockout draw today. | AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United and Tottenham could meet in the quarter finals of the Europa League - if they win their last-16 matches.

Following the last-16 draw for the Champions League earlier today (February 21) UEFA has drawn from the pots for the Europa League. The second tier of European competition has the likes of Man United, Lazio and Athletic Bilbao all vying for silverware.

Similar to the Champions League, a playoff took place after the group stage to see which clubs would join the top eight in the knockouts. Real Sociedad, Ajax and Roma were the big teams to advance to the last-16 from these fixtures.

With many of these clubs out of contention for domestic titles this season, the Europa League offers a great opportunity to add to their trophy cabinet. The final will be held in Spain on May 21 - but which clubs will make it that far?

Who will win the Europa League this season? | AFP via Getty Images

Here are the fixtures for the last-16 of the Europa League:

Bodo/Glimt v Olympiacos

Fenerbahce v Rangers

Ajax v Eintracht Frankfurt

FCSB v Lyon

AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham

Real Sociedad v Manchester United

Viktoria Plzen v Lazio

Roma v Athletic Bilbao