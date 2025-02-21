Champions League draw: All fixtures for last-16 as Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa learn opponents
Today (February 21) UEFA held the draw for the last-16 of the Champions League, after the playoff knockout confirmed which teams would be taking part.
Notably absent are the likes of Manchester City - who were comprehensively beaten by Real Madrid - and underdog French side Brest, eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain. It comes in the first season of a new format for the Champions League, which saw all teams placed into the same league table during the group stage.
From the Premier League, Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa all secured automatic qualification to the knockouts - but frustratingly have all ended up on the same side of the bracket, making an all-English final impossible.
Here are all the fixtures for the last-16 matches, in the order they appear in the bracket (the winner of game one will play the winner of game two in the quarter finals, and so on).
PSG v Liverpool
Club Brugge v Aston Villa
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid
PSV v Arsenal
Feyenoord v Inter Milan
Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen
Borussia Dortmund v Lille
Benfica v Barcelona
