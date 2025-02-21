Which team will lift the Champions League trophy at the end of the season? | AFP via Getty Images

The Premier League’s elite have all dodged one another in the Champions League last-16 draw - but may clash in the quarter finals.

Today (February 21) UEFA held the draw for the last-16 of the Champions League, after the playoff knockout confirmed which teams would be taking part.

Notably absent are the likes of Manchester City - who were comprehensively beaten by Real Madrid - and underdog French side Brest, eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain. It comes in the first season of a new format for the Champions League, which saw all teams placed into the same league table during the group stage.

Here are all the fixtures for the last-16 matches, in the order they appear in the bracket (the winner of game one will play the winner of game two in the quarter finals, and so on).

PSG v Liverpool

Club Brugge v Aston Villa

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid

PSV v Arsenal

Feyenoord v Inter Milan

Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund v Lille

Benfica v Barcelona