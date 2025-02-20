Conor Bradley went subbed off injured in Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have suffered a fresh injury blow ahead of their Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the reigning champions still reeling from their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, they will likely be going all-out to bounce back against the current league leaders.

But Liverpool will likely have to contend without one of their defenders - who had been brought in to deputise for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Reds drew 2-2 against Aston Villa last night (February 19) with goals from Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins forcing Arne Slot’s side to settle for a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Towards the end of the game at Villa Park, defender Conor Bradley (who was brought on in the second half to replace Alexander-Arnold) signalled to be brought off, having picked up a muscle injury in the dying moments of the match. He joins fellow defender Joe Gomez and striker Cody Gakpo on Liverpool’s injury list.

Conor Bradley went subbed off injured in Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa. | AFP via Getty Images

Now, Slot has updated fans on his injury - and how long he’ll be sidelined for.

He said: “It’s difficult; he felt a bit when he made a sprint. He tried to continue but had to go out. All the time with injuries, I always say if a player wants to go out himself, that’s not a promising sign.

“That will probably lead to the fact he’s 99.9 per cent sure not available for City and I don’t expect him [to play] against Newcastle as well. Then we have to see if it’s one or two weeks or if it’s going to be even longer.”

Liverpool’s game with Newcastle will be a mid-week fixture, with the Reds currently eight points clear of Arsenal in the Premier League.