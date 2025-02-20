Erling Haaland appeared to suffer a problem with his knee against Newcastle United. | Getty Images

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has updated fans on Erling Haaland’s injury after the club was dumped out of the Champions League.

Last night’s (February 19) clash with Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League playoff saw Man City miss their talismanic striker, who spent the entire match on the bench. Man City were beaten 3-0 and are now out of the European competition.

According to reports, the Premier League’s golden boot winner picked up a knee injury late in Man City’s dominant 4-0 victory over Newcastle last weekend, appearing to be in discomfort before being substituted in the 87th minute for Mateo Kovacic.

Haaland was spotted in training on Monday and was included in the squad that traveled to Spain for the second leg of their Champions League playoff. But alongside Kevin de Bruyne, Haaland was only named as a substitute at the Bernabeu and neither player featured, as Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick sealed a 6-3 aggregate victory for Madrid.

Haaland’s absence on the pitch has raised concerns over his availability for Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash against Liverpool at the Etihad. Man City also face Tottenham next week before hosting Plymouth in the FA Cup fifth round. Speaking after the defeat in Madrid, where new signing Nico Gonzalez scored a late consolation goal, Guardiola provided an update on Haaland’s condition.

The Spaniard said: “Erling, yesterday (February 18), tried to train after the action against Newcastle in the last minutes. Probably, with the images [scans] we have done, it’s fine but he has discomfort walking, for example with stairs, and we spoke yesterday and this morning and he said he’s not ready, he doesn’t feel good.

“[He's] not far off, was close but not enough. He trained a bit yesterday, but we spoke yesterday, this morning, and he said he doesn't feel good so another one.

“Of course Erling is massively important for us, you don't need to be a manager to realise, but it is what it is, during the seasons it happens, we are used this season to many cases and it could not be differently today.”

City remain without key players such as Rodri and Manuel Akanji, while youngster Oscar Bobb is still working his way back to full fitness after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.