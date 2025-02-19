Jude Bellingham was sent off in Real Madrid's LaLiga clash with Osasuna - and has now been banned for two matches. | Getty Images

One of Real Madrid’s top stars has been banned for two matches after being sent off mid-game.

Midfield maestro and England international Jude Bellingham was ushered down the tunnel against Osasuna, following an incident between him and the referee.

Bellingham, 21, is alleged to have insulted ref Jose Luis Munuera Montero, who in his match report claimed the Madrid star said “f*** you” to him. The player has maintained that this was a “communication error” and insists it is untrue.

Madrid are now appealing the decision, which will see him miss the next two matches. The news comes hours before the Spanish giants host Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League playoff match.

Speaking to the media after the game, Bellingham said: “It's clear that [the referee] made a mistake, there was a miscommunication. I remember the incident very well, but also I've seen the video.

“The video doesn't match the report - I hope the footage will be reviewed. We can't change the result of this game, but I'd like to think that going forward there will be a change.

“I'm here to apologise with my teammates as I put them in difficult situation today. I didn't say anything bad to the referee. It's clear that there was a communication error.”

As Bellingham’s ban is a domestic one, he will be ruled out of Madrid’s upcoming games against Girona and Real Betis. However, he will be available for selection against Man City tonight (February 19).

Meanwhile, Montero himself has issued a statement about the matter. In a post on Instagram, he claimed Madrid fans have since been harrassing both him and his family.

He said: “I have been giving lectures for years on the values of refereeing, my family and sport in general.

“I will take civil and criminal action against those who have spread false information that seriously affects my reputation and that of my family. This attack is a problem that has been going on for a long time.

“What hurts me the most is not me, but that this is getting out of hand and affecting my family.”