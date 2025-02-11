Arsenal star linked with Real Madrid as Galacticos face defensive injury crisis
Ahead of their Champions League clash with Manchester City tonight (February 11) the European giants are facing a major injury crisis, particularly in defence.
Right-back Dani Carvajal is out for the season, and his deputy Lucas Vazquez is also recovering from a hamstring injury - hence their pursuit of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. Meanwhile, centre-backs Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are also sidelined.
It may provide some comfort to the reigning Premier League champions, who have an injury list of their own to contend with.
Tonight’s match is the first part of a two-legged tie for a place in the last 16 of the Champions League. The new format, introduced this season, brought in playoffs for teams finishing from ninth to 16th for a place in the knockout stages.
For the teams that win, the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona and Arsenal await - and it is this third club that Real Madrid hope to plunder in the summer.
Militao’s aforementioned injury is an ACL, the second injury the Brazilian has suffered of this kind; his first ACL injury was to his other leg, and Madrid fear that he may have lost his edge when he does eventually return to the pitch.
According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who was reporting for Sky Sports Switzerland, Madrid may try to replace him by signing French centre-back William Saliba. Talks between Saliba and the Spanish giants have apparently already taken place.
Losing Saliba would be a huge blow for Arsenal, who have had one of the best defensive records in European football since he joined. He and Brazilian defender Gabriel have built a formidable partnership at the Emirates - which shone through during the club’s Premier League challenge last season.
Reports indicate that Saliba would cost Real Madrid £100m, but as those who have watched him play would atest, he is worth every single penny.